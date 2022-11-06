Tigers tumble in coaches poll

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 10 of the season.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 12 in the latest coaches poll. The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the coaches poll. Notre Dame (6-3) took advantage of a pair of non-offensive touchdowns and an interception deep in Tiger territory that led to another score to defeat Clemson, 35-14, on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. Defensively, Clemson allowed a season-high 263 rushing yards. The loss snapped Clemson’s nation-leading 14-game winning streak. Earlier in the evening, by virtue of Pitt’s win over Syracuse, the Tigers clinched a place in the ACC Championship Game, which takes place in Charlotte on Dec. 3. With its 2022 road slate now complete, Clemson will conclude the regular season with a three-game homestand, beginning with Saturday’s contest against Louisville at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

You can see the full Coaches Poll following Week 10 of the season below:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 19 Wake Forest; No. 22 Syracuse.

Others Receiving Votes

Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.

