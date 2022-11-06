Tigers tumble in coaches poll

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 10 of the season.
Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 12 in the latest coaches poll.
The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the coaches poll.
Notre Dame (6-3) took advantage of a pair of non-offensive touchdowns and an interception deep in Tiger territory that led to another score to defeat Clemson, 35-14, on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. Defensively, Clemson allowed a season-high 263 rushing yards.
The loss snapped Clemson’s nation-leading 14-game winning streak. Earlier in the evening, by virtue of Pitt’s win over Syracuse, the Tigers clinched a place in the ACC Championship Game, which takes place in Charlotte on Dec. 3.
With its 2022 road slate now complete, Clemson will conclude the regular season with a three-game homestand, beginning with Saturday’s contest against Louisville at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN).
You can see the full Coaches Poll following Week 10 of the season below:
|1
|Georgia
|9-0
|1572
|61
|1
|—
|1/3
|2
|Ohio State
|9-0
|1505
|0
|2
|—
|2/3
|3
|Michigan
|9-0
|1447
|2
|4
|1
|3/6
|4
|Texas Christian
|9-0
|1355
|0
|7
|3
|4/NR
|5
|Tennessee
|8-1
|1284
|0
|3
|-2
|3/NR
|6
|Oregon
|8-1
|1272
|0
|8
|2
|6/24
|7
|Southern California
|8-1
|1140
|0
|9
|2
|6/15
|8
|Louisiana State
|7-2
|1082
|0
|17
|9
|8/NR
|9
|Mississippi
|8-1
|1056
|0
|10
|1
|7/24
|10
|UCLA
|8-1
|988
|0
|11
|1
|10/NR
|11
|Alabama
|7-2
|973
|0
|6
|-5
|1/11
|12
|Clemson
|8-1
|896
|0
|5
|-7
|4/12
|13
|Utah
|7-2
|888
|0
|12
|-1
|8/19
|14
|North Carolina
|8-1
|737
|0
|15
|1
|14/NR
|15
|Penn State
|7-2
|717
|0
|16
|1
|10/NR
|16
|NC State
|7-2
|568
|0
|20
|4
|10/23
|17
|Tulane
|8-1
|555
|0
|21
|4
|17/NR
|18
|Texas
|6-3
|368
|0
|NR
|10
|18/NR
|19
|Liberty
|8-1
|366
|0
|23
|4
|19/NR
|20
|Illinois
|7-2
|302
|0
|13
|-7
|13/NR
|21
|Central Florida
|7-2
|273
|0
|25
|4
|21/NR
|22
|Kansas State
|6-3
|243
|0
|14
|-8
|14/NR
|23
|Washington
|7-2
|175
|0
|NR
|6
|18/NR
|24
|Kentucky
|6-3
|173
|0
|24
|—
|8/24
|25
|Notre Dame
|6-3
|133
|0
|NR
|8
|5/NR
