Tigers tumble in coaches poll

Football

By November 6, 2022 12:36 pm

The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 10 of the season.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 12 in the latest coaches poll.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the coaches poll.

Notre Dame (6-3) took advantage of a pair of non-offensive touchdowns and an interception deep in Tiger territory that led to another score to defeat Clemson, 35-14, on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. Defensively, Clemson allowed a season-high 263 rushing yards.

The loss snapped Clemson’s nation-leading 14-game winning streak. Earlier in the evening, by virtue of Pitt’s win over Syracuse, the Tigers clinched a place in the ACC Championship Game, which takes place in Charlotte on Dec. 3.

With its 2022 road slate now complete, Clemson will conclude the regular season with a three-game homestand, beginning with Saturday’s contest against Louisville at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

You can see the full Coaches Poll following Week 10 of the season below:

1 Georgia 9-0 1572 61 1 1/3
2 Ohio State 9-0 1505 0 2 2/3
3 Michigan 9-0 1447 2 4 1 3/6
4 Texas Christian 9-0 1355 0 7 3 4/NR
5 Tennessee 8-1 1284 0 3 -2 3/NR
6 Oregon 8-1 1272 0 8 2 6/24
7 Southern California 8-1 1140 0 9 2 6/15
8 Louisiana State 7-2 1082 0 17 9 8/NR
9 Mississippi 8-1 1056 0 10 1 7/24
10 UCLA 8-1 988 0 11 1 10/NR
11 Alabama 7-2 973 0 6 -5 1/11
12 Clemson 8-1 896 0 5 -7 4/12
13 Utah 7-2 888 0 12 -1 8/19
14 North Carolina 8-1 737 0 15 1 14/NR
15 Penn State 7-2 717 0 16 1 10/NR
16 NC State 7-2 568 0 20 4 10/23
17 Tulane 8-1 555 0 21 4 17/NR
18 Texas 6-3 368 0 NR 10 18/NR
19 Liberty 8-1 366 0 23 4 19/NR
20 Illinois 7-2 302 0 13 -7 13/NR
21 Central Florida 7-2 273 0 25 4 21/NR
22 Kansas State 6-3 243 0 14 -8 14/NR
23 Washington 7-2 175 0 NR 6 18/NR
24 Kentucky 6-3 173 0 24 8/24
25 Notre Dame 6-3 133 0 NR 8 5/NR
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 19 Wake Forest; No. 22 Syracuse.
Others Receiving Votes
Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.

