What They Are Saying: Clemson's loss to Notre Dame

There was no shortage of reactions on social media during and after Clemson’s 35-14 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what they’re saying on Twitter about the Tigers’ blowout loss to the Fighting Irish:

Dabo Make the move boss — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 6, 2022

No QB questions here. Nope. Nothing to see. https://t.co/jUiljtO14W — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 6, 2022

#Clemson is on the scoreboard, avoiding its first shutout of the Dabo Swinney era and the team's first since 2003 against Georgia (30-0). — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 6, 2022

Just two years ago at Notre Dame, Clemson still looked like Wide Receiver U with 2 WRs each with 130+ rec yards. Last night, Clemson looked like Screen Pass U where your leading receiver was a tight end with 60 yards. What’s crazy is the same QB started both games 🤨 — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) November 6, 2022

Call me a hater but 5 ain’t it and 2 isn’t ready yet — Tucker Israel (@TI8__) November 6, 2022

If he knows where he’s going with the ball pre snap he actually looks like the qb we thought he was. https://t.co/mtOICLY1we — Tucker Israel (@TI8__) November 6, 2022

Benjamin Morrison's 96 yard interception return for a touchdown was third longest in Notre Dame history, the longest since Luther Bradley had a 99 yard return at Purdue in 1975, and the longest by a Notre Dame player in Notre Dame Stadium, which opened in 1930. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 6, 2022

DOWN GOES NO. 4 CLEMSON@NDFootball dominates in Notre Dame to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season pic.twitter.com/biJ7RGfiAr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2022

Just poor play…. gotta have a windshield mentality & make necessary changes & be more effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/MAel7MF11q — JONNY CARROTS 🥕 (@JonnyCarrots007) November 6, 2022

Brandon Streeter be like. pic.twitter.com/8tixSZret0 — Clemson Tiger Blake (@Clemson_Blake_) November 6, 2022

We looked like shit all game!!!! Good job ND you out worked us all 3 phases of the game — Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) November 6, 2022

Doubt they keep us in top 10 after this kind of performance — Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) November 6, 2022

Tonight has been an excellent example of why Clemson never deserved to be No. 4 in the first place. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 6, 2022

Tonight CLEMSON we got out coached, out played, out worked & out fought. SIMPLE. It meant more to them tonight. — Justin Miller (@TWithJay) November 6, 2022

And … Clemson is done. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) November 6, 2022

I taped the Clemson game to watch later since I am at Miami-FSU and well, I guess I should just burn the tape or what — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 6, 2022

I be too emotional watching the game.. I had to delete my tweets 😂😂😂 — James Davis (@Only1JamesDavis) November 6, 2022

FOREVER GO TIGERS…but come on man we gotta do better bro🤦🏾‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/Q2kTwdgcTO — Adonis “AM2” McDaniel (@d1adonizzz) November 6, 2022

#Clemson players and coaches leave the field after their 35-14 loss. pic.twitter.com/m6JWuF4Vh1 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 6, 2022

The storming scene pic.twitter.com/FTd4hmwjcT — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 6, 2022

Brian Kelly beats Nick Saban on the same night Notre Dame routs Clemson. Imagine reading that sentence one year ago. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 6, 2022

This just in, due to unforeseen circumstances, @ClemsonFB and @AlabamaFTBL losing tonight the @CFBPlayoff has determined they will expand the Playoffs. Effective immediately🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️😂😂 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 6, 2022

