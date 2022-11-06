What They Are Saying: Clemson's loss to Notre Dame

There was no shortage of reactions on social media during and after Clemson’s 35-14 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night.
In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what they’re saying on Twitter about the Tigers’ blowout loss to the Fighting Irish:
Dabo
Make the move boss
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 6, 2022
No QB questions here. Nope. Nothing to see. https://t.co/jUiljtO14W
— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 6, 2022
#Clemson is on the scoreboard, avoiding its first shutout of the Dabo Swinney era and the team's first since 2003 against Georgia (30-0).
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 6, 2022
Just two years ago at Notre Dame, Clemson still looked like Wide Receiver U with 2 WRs each with 130+ rec yards.
Last night, Clemson looked like Screen Pass U where your leading receiver was a tight end with 60 yards.
What’s crazy is the same QB started both games 🤨
— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) November 6, 2022
Call me a hater but 5 ain’t it and 2 isn’t ready yet
— Tucker Israel (@TI8__) November 6, 2022
If he knows where he’s going with the ball pre snap he actually looks like the qb we thought he was. https://t.co/mtOICLY1we
— Tucker Israel (@TI8__) November 6, 2022
Benjamin Morrison's 96 yard interception return for a touchdown was third longest in Notre Dame history, the longest since Luther Bradley had a 99 yard return at Purdue in 1975, and the longest by a Notre Dame player in Notre Dame Stadium, which opened in 1930.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 6, 2022
DOWN GOES NO. 4 CLEMSON@NDFootball dominates in Notre Dame to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season pic.twitter.com/biJ7RGfiAr
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2022
Just poor play…. gotta have a windshield mentality & make necessary changes & be more effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/MAel7MF11q
— JONNY CARROTS 🥕 (@JonnyCarrots007) November 6, 2022
Brandon Streeter be like. pic.twitter.com/8tixSZret0
— Clemson Tiger Blake (@Clemson_Blake_) November 6, 2022
We looked like shit all game!!!! Good job ND you out worked us all 3 phases of the game
— Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) November 6, 2022
Doubt they keep us in top 10 after this kind of performance
— Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) November 6, 2022
Tonight has been an excellent example of why Clemson never deserved to be No. 4 in the first place.
— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 6, 2022
Tonight CLEMSON we got out coached, out played, out worked & out fought. SIMPLE. It meant more to them tonight.
— Justin Miller (@TWithJay) November 6, 2022
And … Clemson is done.
— Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) November 6, 2022
I taped the Clemson game to watch later since I am at Miami-FSU and well, I guess I should just burn the tape or what
— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 6, 2022
I be too emotional watching the game.. I had to delete my tweets 😂😂😂
— James Davis (@Only1JamesDavis) November 6, 2022
FOREVER GO TIGERS…but come on man we gotta do better bro🤦🏾♂️. pic.twitter.com/Q2kTwdgcTO
— Adonis “AM2” McDaniel (@d1adonizzz) November 6, 2022
#Clemson players and coaches leave the field after their 35-14 loss. pic.twitter.com/m6JWuF4Vh1
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 6, 2022
The storming scene pic.twitter.com/FTd4hmwjcT
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 6, 2022
Wow 👀 https://t.co/tq97sYpgG8
— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) November 6, 2022
Brian Kelly beats Nick Saban on the same night Notre Dame routs Clemson.
Imagine reading that sentence one year ago.
— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 6, 2022
This just in, due to unforeseen circumstances, @ClemsonFB and @AlabamaFTBL losing tonight the @CFBPlayoff has determined they will expand the Playoffs. Effective immediately🤦♂️🤷♂️😂😂
— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 6, 2022
#ALLIN, always. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/U80hVbGEGk
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 6, 2022
