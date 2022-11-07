ESPN analyst, former NFL QB calling for QB change at Clemson

An ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback is calling for a quarterback change at Clemson.

Dan Orlovsky spoke on ESPN’s Get Up show about why he thinks Dabo Swinney and the Tigers need to make a QB change now.

“In all truth about Clemson, I think the reality is this – Dabo’s great skill or trait is like his loyalty and his undying belief in his players. Gotta make the move at quarterback,” said Orlovsky, a 12-year NFL quarterback who played for the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“And the weird thing is, Dabo did it years ago with Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence. Said Kelly Bryant is good, but Trevor Lawrence is better. They’ve got a true freshman, Cade Klubnik, who’s a superstar talent. We’ve seen this offense under DJ Uiagalelei for the better part of a year and a half, almost two years. It’s not good anymore. Clemson’s done. They’re done out of the playoff, and I think they’re at a little bit of a crossroads program wise because at some point, they got to kickstart their program because it doesn’t look like it did three or four years ago.”

In his second full season as Clemson’s starting quarterback this year, Uiagalelei has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,994 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions across nine games. Last season, the California native had a 55.6 completion percentage with 2,246 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Over three seasons at Clemson, Uiagalelei has hit on 60.6 percent of his passes for 5,154 yards, 32 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Klubnik, meanwhile, has played in six games this season after enrolling at Clemson in January. The Texas native and former five-star prospect has completed 9 of his 20 passes for 85 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

.@danorlovsky7 is calling for a QB change at Clemson. "We've seen this offense under DJ Uiagalelei for the better part of a year and half, almost two years. It's not good anymore." pic.twitter.com/gqZ2UnSr0P — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 7, 2022

