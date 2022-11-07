National analyst hands Clemson 'F' grade after upset loss at Notre Dame

A national college football analyst published his Week 10 report card on Sunday, handing out grades to the teams that were in contention for the College Football Playoff National Championship, according to odds from Caesars Sportsbook before the latest week of college football action.

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee gave Clemson an “F” grade after its 35-14 road upset loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night.

“The Tigers offense struggled mightily, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei couldn’t muster any momentum and the defense ran out of gas,” Sallee wrote. “Dabo Swinney’s team was on thin ice all year, and that ice broke in the 35-14 loss to Notre Dame.”

Up next for Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is Louisville this Saturday. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

