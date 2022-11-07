Renfrow makes highlight-reel catch, sets record

Check out this amazing catch by Clemson’s own Hunter Renfrow vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Also, with his first catch on Sunday, Renfrow became the Raiders’ leader for most consecutive games with a reception to start a career.

WR Hunter Renfrow has now recorded at least 1 catch in each of his 52 career games, becoming the only player in franchise history to record a catch in their first 52 career games. He now has 227 career catches, passing Zach Miller (226) for the 13th most in franchise history. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) November 6, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images