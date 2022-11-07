Renfrow makes highlight-reel catch, sets record

By November 7, 2022 1:34 pm

Check out this amazing catch by Clemson’s own Hunter Renfrow vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Also, with his first catch on Sunday, Renfrow became the Raiders’ leader for most consecutive games with a reception to start a career.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

