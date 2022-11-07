Senior tight end asked if Tigers still have confidence in Uiagalelei

Davis Allen didn’t hesitate on Monday when asked if Clemson and the Tigers’ offense still has confidence in DJ Uiagalelei and the junior quarterback’s leadership.

“Absolutely,” said Allen, the senior tight end who ranks second on the team in receptions (27), third in receiving yards (325) and third in touchdown catches (three).

“We have confidence in every single player in that room. No question, no doubt.”

Uiagalelei has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,994 yards and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions this season. However, he has hit a rough patch of late with only one touchdown pass and three interceptions over the past two games, as well as a lost fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the win over Syracuse on Oct. 22.

In Saturday’s upset 35-14 loss at Notre Dame, Uiagalelei went 27-of-39 passing for 191 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was replaced by Cade Klubnik on one possession late in the third quarter, but came back in for the rest of the game after Klubnik’s first and only pass attempt was intercepted.

Klubnik, the Tigers’ highly touted true freshman, also took over for Uiagalelei in the third quarter of the Syracuse game and rallied the Tigers to victory after Uiagalelei was benched following his third turnover.

Allen was asked what gives him the aforementioned confidence in Uiagalelei, who struggled in his first full season as Clemson’s starter a year ago but showed significant improvement this season before the recent setbacks.

“Just what we see every day,” Allen said. “Everyone sees, I guess the outside world sees Saturdays, but we see Monday through Friday. And we’ve been seeing that for I don’t even know how many days, how long we’ve been going this year, and not even including the offseason.

“I have confidence in DJ and Cade and Jordan (offensive tackle Jordan McFadden) and everybody – it’s not a question.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!