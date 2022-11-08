Brownell provides update on Hall

While Clemson’s men’s basketball team gets its season going, the Tigers continue to wait on their star player to return to action.

As expected, PJ Hall has yet to play in the early going as he continues to work his way back from knee surgery. Clemson coach Brad Brownell has said since Hall sustained a dislocated kneecap over the summer that the hope was the Tigers’ leading scorer from a season ago could return sometime in November.

Brownell said following the Tigers’ season opener Monday that Hall has made more progress in his recovery of late, but Brownell still didn’t have a more definitive timetable for his return.

“He was better late in the week than he’s been by far (during the preseason),” Brownell said. “He didn’t practice on Sunday. His sister got married, so he went to the wedding. He just did a little light workout today, and we’re off (Tuesday). So I don’t really have much for you.”

Hall, who also had foot surgery in the spring, averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds as part of a breakout sophomore campaign last season, earning all-ACC honorable mention honors.

Clemson has been fine without him against inferior competition early on. The Tigers cruised to an exhibition win last week before getting career nights from Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin to knock off The Citadel in Monday’s opener.

Things figure to get tougher Friday when Clemson heads to Columbia to take on rival South Carolina.

