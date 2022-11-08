Clemson makes the cut for 5-star

One of the nation’s top defensive linemen for 2024 has announced his top ten schools and the Tigers have made the cut.

Buford (Ga.) 2024 five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston named Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee, LSU and Clemson as his top ten schools.

Houston was one of the first offers the Tigers rolled out in June.

“It was crazy for them to offer me this early,” Houston told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer.  “I was just amazed that my hard work paid off to get an early offer from them.”

The Buford standout loved what he saw during a Clemson visit in June.

“It was amazing,” said Houston.  “The campus, the lakes they have around it, the restaurant, the PAW Journey program they have, it’s just a bunch of amazing stuff.”

