Herbstreit anxious to see how Swinney's team responds after 'humiliating' loss

Following its 35-14 loss at Notre Dame last Saturday night., Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) dropped down to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night.

After the Tigers’ new ranking was unveiled on ESPN’s College Football Playoff: Top 25 show, host Rece Davis asked analyst Kirk Herbstreit what that ranking indicates to him about Clemson’s playoff chances should Dabo Swinney’s team go on to win the ACC.

“They’re hanging on when it comes to the playoff,” Herbstreit said.

“I’m just intrigued to see how they handle a loss like that. Still trying to figure out the quarterback position. If I’m Dabo Swinney, I’m not watching these rankings, I’m not worried about the rankings. I just want to get back to playing football up to their own standard. But I’m anxious to just see how Clemson responds after that humiliating loss for Dabo Swinney.”

Clemson’s likely opponent in the ACC Championship Game, North Carolina, is ranked No. 15 in the latest CFP rankings. The Tigers have wins over the other two ACC teams that are ranked in NC State (No. 16) and Florida State (No. 23).

Up next for Clemson is Saturday’s game against Louisville at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

