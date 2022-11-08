Swinney on 'the reality of the situation' with Uiagalelei, Clemson at QB

After DJ Uiagalelei struggled mightily against Syracuse, Dabo Swinney stood behind the junior quarterback, saying he was still Clemson’s guy and that he expected Uiagalelei to play his best game at Notre Dame.

Given the fact that didn’t happen, with Uiagalelei eventually getting pulled yet again for true freshman Cade Klubnik in the second half, Swinney was asked during his weekly Tuesday press conference how he frames the Tigers’ quarterback situation now that there is another 60 minutes of game tape to evaluate.

“He played his worst game against Syracuse, for sure,” Swinney said. “He played well up to that. He’s played well. Again, the reality is we won 14 in a row and he was the starting quarterback for every single one of them. He’s 19-5 as a starter. He had his worst game, and he did not play well at Notre Dame.”

After being benched for most of the second half following three turnovers against Syracuse in Clemson’s game on Oct. 22, Uiagalelei returned to the starting lineup against Notre Dame and completed 27 of 39 passes for 191 yards.

With Clemson’s offense being shut out by the Irish with Uiagalelei at the helm, the Tigers once again turned to Klubnik, though his night lasted just two plays following an ill-advised interception late in the third quarter.

Uiagalelei re-entered the game after that, though things continued to go downhill for the Tigers when he threw a 96-yard pick six that gave Notre Dame a 28-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. Uiagalelei led a pair of touchdown drives after that, including one he finished off with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Ngata in the game’s waning moments, but the damage had been done.

Swinney pointed out Tuesday that Saturday’s loss isn’t all on Uiagalelei’s shoulders, as he had nothing to do with Clemson’s blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown and the fact the Tigers’ defense allowed the Irish to rush for 263 yards.

“He played better, but he didn’t play well. But he can’t punt protect and he don’t stop the run,” Swinney said. “But I do like how he finished the game. I love how he finished the game. I love how he competed, and that’s why the team loves him, because that’s who he is.”

Uiagalelei threw for 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions across the first seven games this season. But in the last two games, he has only one touchdown pass with three picks and has turned the ball over four times in all.

Swinney indicated Tuesday that Clemson will continue to assess its quarterback situation in “real time” moving forward.

“He’d be the first one to tell you, he’s got to play better and he’s got to get back on track to how he played the first seven games. That’s just the reality of the situation,” Swinney said of Uiagalelei. “He’s got to be accountable to that and he is. Watched every play with him, and he knows what’s he got to do better and if he doesn’t play better, then you gotta give somebody else a chance. That’s just where we are. But this is always real time as you move forward.”

While Swinney hasn’t explicitly said that Uiagalelei will remain the starter this week against Louisville, he has suggested as much by pointing to Uiagalelei’s 14-1 record as the QB1 over Clemson’s last 15 games and his 19-5 career record as the starter.

“Again, when you’ve won 14 in a row and you’ve got a guy that is your leader and has played well and then all of a sudden he had a bad game, you don’t panic. You keep moving,” Swinney said. “Now this past week, he didn’t play bad, but he didn’t play well, and we need him to play well. So, that’s kind of where we are.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!