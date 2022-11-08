Swinney updates status of injured Tigers

Clemson is waiting to see exactly who will be available when the Tigers step back into ACC play this week.

Fresh off its first loss of the season, Clemson is dealing with some injuries both old and new. One player the Tigers know they’ll be without against Louisville on Saturday is receiver Beaux Collins, who separated his left shoulder in the second half against Notre Dame.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday he’s hopeful Collins will be able to return to the lineup next weekend when the Tigers host Miami.

“He’ll be kind of week to week until he works through that,” Swinney said.

Cornerback Fred Davis’ availability for Saturday’s game is questionable, Swinney said. Davis is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him from practicing Monday.

“We’ll see,” Swinney said of Davis’ status.

As for Kobe Pace, the Tigers’ junior running back continues to make progress from a high ankle sprain that’s kept him out of the last four games. Swinney said last week it was looking like Pace may be able to return for the Louisville game. Swinney didn’t make any promises Tuesday but said Pace has been practicing since last week.

“He was working back in a little bit (Monday),” Swinney said. “Today and tomorrow will be big days for him to just see where he is as we get into a little bit of competitive work. He did a lot last week. The goal this week was to work him back into practice and kind of see where he is from there.”

As TCI previously reported, senior defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the rest of the season after recently reinjuring the same foot he broke during preseason camp. Thomas had four tackles and two sacks in three games this season.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!