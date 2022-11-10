Who’s up next for Clemson at receiver?

Clemson’s receivers have seen their production drop off dramatically in recent weeks. Now the group is missing one of its top playmakers.

Beaux Collins will miss Saturday’s game against Louisville with a separated shoulder he sustained in the second half of the Tigers’ loss at Notre Dame last week. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said this week he’s hopeful the sophomore wideout can return against Miami next week, though there’s at least a chance the Tigers will have to make do without him for multiple games.

It’s a significant blow for a receiving corps that’s still searching for consistency. With at least three catches in four of Clemson’s first six games, Collins emerged as Uiagalelei’s go-to target during the first half of the season. But Collins has just two receptions over the last three games, a microcosm of the group’s collective involvement – or lack thereof – in the offense lately.

“We keep telling our guys that you don’t know when your number is going to be called,” passing-game coordinator Kyle Richardson said. “But at some point, your number is going to be called. And you’ve got to go out there and execute and you’ve got to make plays.”

In a group that also includes a healthy Joseph Ngata and juniors E.J. Williams and Brannon Spector, true freshman Antonio Williams has emerged as the primary target lately with five receptions in three of the last six games. No other receiver on the roster has caught more than four passes in a game all season, and, other than Collins (team-high five), none has more than two touchdown receptions.

Tight ends Davis Allen (three TD catches) and Jake Briningstool (four) have provided a boost to the passing game. But who are the Tigers looking at to not only fill in for Collins but also kickstart what’s been a largely dormant group wideouts of late?

E.J. Williams and Spector are now listed as co-starters at the outside receiver position opposite Ngata on Clemson’s updated depth chart. The pair has combined for just 17 catches this season. Williams doesn’t have a reception in the last four games.

“This is a great opportunity for both of those guys to step up and take advantage of it while Beaux is out,” Swinney said. “Excited for them. They’ve had a good week of practice. Ready to go.”

And don’t be surprised if another true freshman, Adam Randall, continues to see his reps increase.

Clemson has been gradually working Randall back into the mix after the 6-foot-2, 230-pounder spent the summer recovering from ACL surgery. He didn’t play more than 19 snaps in any of his first three games back, but he’s been averaging more than 26 over the last four. Randall caught two passes against Notre Dame, matching his season total going into that game.

“He’s a big-time playmaker for us in practice,” Richardson said of Randall. “He’s gotten more reps in a game and will slowly get more reps there.

“Spector is kind of a glue guy. He can go to any of the three positions, play any of the positions and be really consistent there. I think with Davis and Briny (Briningstool), you’ve got two guys there that can also plug and play. I know just because they have tight end beside their name, they don’t necessarily get lumped into that receiver group. But when you get into these types of situations, it’s about getting your best players on the field and getting your best players on the field surrounding your quarterback, especially when your quarterback is struggling a little bit.”

With that in mind, Richardson suggested being down one of its primary receivers for the time being may force Clemson to have to get more creative with how it uses its available pass-catchers.

“I won’t get into depth with it. I know Louisville is probably listening,” he said. “But we’ll have a plan with how we’re going to carve up our personnel packages moving forward.”

