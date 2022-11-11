2025 QB visiting Death Valley Saturday

2025 QB visiting Death Valley Saturday

Recruiting

2025 QB visiting Death Valley Saturday

By November 11, 2022 2:01 pm

By |

Collins Hill High School (Suwanee, Ga.) quarterback TJ Wilcox will be in Death Valley Saturday to watch Clemson battle Louisville.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound sophomore camped at Clemson and came away impressed after the camp visit experience.

“I really loved the camp. It was very engaging,” Wilcox told The Clemson Insider. “The highlight for me was talking to the coaches and touring the (football) facility.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

9hr

With Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame in South Bend now in the rearview, it’s time for the Tigers to respond — a feeling veteran tight end Davis Allen is all too familiar with. In his four seasons with the (…)

23hr

Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich discussed Clemson and Alabama on ESPN’s Get Up show after the second set of College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night. Finebaum was asked out (…)

reply
1d

The 2022 season won’t end the way former Clemson great Hunter Renfrow would like. Renfrow will be placed on IR by the Raiders and is done for the season due to an injury.  He is coming off a Pro Bowl season (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home