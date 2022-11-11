2025 QB visiting Death Valley Saturday

Collins Hill High School (Suwanee, Ga.) quarterback TJ Wilcox will be in Death Valley Saturday to watch Clemson battle Louisville.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound sophomore camped at Clemson and came away impressed after the camp visit experience.

“I really loved the camp. It was very engaging,” Wilcox told The Clemson Insider. “The highlight for me was talking to the coaches and touring the (football) facility.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.