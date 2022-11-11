Allen: ‘We know how to respond’

With Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame in South Bend now in the rearview, it’s time for the Tigers to respond — a feeling veteran tight end Davis Allen is all too familiar with.

In his four seasons with the Clemson program, Allen has seen both the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. From going to the National Championship his freshman year to missing a playoff berth for the first time since 2015 last season, Allen knows what it looks like for the Tigers to respond, something the senior hopes is a reality for this Clemson team moving forward.

“I don’t think we have an option; I mean that’s just part of the deal,” Allen said. “You can’t listen to the outside noise, and at the end of the day, we gotta show up and go to work today. It doesn’t matter what they were saying whether it was good or bad. I think today [Monday] will be a big day of regrouping, refocusing and getting our minds and our eyes set on Louisville.”

The Tigers have a history of responding well to adversity. Take the previous two seasons for example. During the tight end’s sophomore season in 2020, Clemson dropped a close one, 47-40, to Notre Dame on the road in double overtime, but came back with a vengeance, defeating the Fighting Irish in redemptive fashion in the ACC Championship and later making another playoff appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

The same resiliency that got Clemson back to the CFP in 2020 was present once again last season after a less-than-stellar 4-3 start for the Tigers. Despite the slow start, Allen and his teammates finished out the season winning six straight, outscoring their opponents 202-91 including a 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“We know how to respond,” the Georgia native said. “I mean you look at the past and see how we responded then, and this team’s very capable of responding the same way and I’m very confident we will. Everybody knows the standard that has been set here and that is expected of us. We all know that we didn’t play to that standard, and we know what we gotta do to get back on track. I’m very confident that we’ll respond the right way.”

Now with a three-game home stretch on the horizon, the Tigers must now turn their attention to a talented Louisville team (6-3, 3-3 ACC) coming to town this weekend — a challenge Allen knows this Clemson team will be more than ready for.

“They’re a good team,” Allen said. “Obviously, I don’t watch the offense, but from a defensive standpoint, they play hard, they’re aggressive, they like to impose their will on their opponent, and they like to move around a lot. It’s going to be a good challenge, but we’ll be ready for it.”

Clemson kicks off its Military Appreciation Day versus Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

