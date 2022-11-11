Clemson falls at buzzer to South Carolina

South Carolina hit a jumper in the final seconds to retake the lead and down Clemson 60-58 Friday night at the Colonial Life arena.

The Tigers fought back in the final minutes, but it wasn’t enough. Brevin Galloway hit two free throws with seven seconds remaining to tie the game. Chico Carter hit a jumper in traffic to give the Gamecocks the win.

PJ Hall didn’t start for the Tigers , but saw his first action of the season after returning from a knee injury. He led the scoring with 15 points going 7-12 from the field. Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson both scored 13 for the Tigers.

Clemson moved to 1-1 on the season. The Tigers host USC Upstate Tuesday night.