Local 2023 receiver reports Clemson offer

By November 12, 2022 3:14 pm

Clemson has extended an offer to a standout local wide receiver.

Greenville (S.C.) High School’s Tyler Brown announced an offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Brown, a senior in the class of 2023, decommitted from Minnesota on Oct. 11 and then was hosted as an unofficial visitor by Clemson for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22.

In addition to Clemson and Minnesota, Brown’s power conference offers include Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Northwestern.

