Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson vs. Louisville

No. 10 Clemson led Louisville, 17-7, at halftime of Saturday’s game at Death Valley.
Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the first-half action: LINK.
The Tigers came out to a blazing start in the second half when sophomore running back Will Shipley hurdled a defender on his way to score a 25-yard touchdown. The drive that was six plays for 85 yards, (…)
No. 10 Clemson scored a touchdown on its first and final possessions of the first half to take a 10-point lead into the locker room against Louisville at Death Valley. The Tigers led 17-7 at the break, thanks (…)
There was an incredible moment after the first quarter of Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day game at Death Valley, as a dad surprised his family as he comes home from serving overseas. Check out the special (…)
In the first drive of Saturday afternoon’s contest against Louisville, Clemson made it’s first trip of the day to the end zone all thanks to a clutch 11-yard rushing touchdown by D.J. Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei (…)
Clemson has extended an offer to a standout local wide receiver. Greenville (S.C.) High School’s Tyler Brown announced an offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Brown, a (…)
Pat McAfee discussed Clemson during a segment on ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning ahead of the Tigers’ 3:30 p.m. game against Louisville at Death Valley. Coming off a 35-14 loss at (…)
Before the crowd headed into Death Valley for 10th-ranked Clemson’s game vs. Louisville today, they showed up to support the Tigers during Tiger Walk. Clemson debuted a purple flag during Tiger Walk in (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke Wednesday evening about what to expect with the Tigers’ uniforms for today’s game against Louisville at Death Valley. As is customary for Swinney’s team, Clemson will (…)
Clemson will be without a handful of players in today’s game that began the week on the two-deep depth chart. The Tigers have released their availability report ahead of their 3:30 p.m. kickoff against (…)
During a segment about Clemson on ESPN’s College GameDay, Pete Thamel spoke about the Tigers “staring at a two-year cold snap” in terms of missing the College Football Playoff after appearing in (…)