Bart Boatwright's Tiger Walk Gallery: Clemson-Louisville Game

Before the crowd headed into Death Valley for 10th-ranked Clemson’s game vs. Louisville today, they showed up to support the Tigers during Tiger Walk.
Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright in this week’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery.
Before the crowd headed into Death Valley for 10th-ranked Clemson’s game vs. Louisville today, they showed up to support the Tigers during Tiger Walk.
Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright in this week’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery.
Pat McAfee discussed Clemson during a segment on ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning ahead of the Tigers’ 3:30 p.m. game against Louisville at Death Valley. Coming off a 35-14 loss at (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke Wednesday evening about what to expect with the Tigers’ uniforms for today’s game against Louisville at Death Valley. As is customary for Swinney’s team, Clemson will (…)
Clemson will be without a handful of players in today’s game that began the week on the two-deep depth chart. The Tigers have released their availability report ahead of their 3:30 p.m. kickoff against (…)
During a segment about Clemson on ESPN’s College GameDay, Pete Thamel spoke about the Tigers “staring at a two-year cold snap” in terms of missing the College Football Playoff after appearing in (…)
Clemson needs to rebound from a disaster at Notre Dame and a come from behind win over Syracuse when they battle Louisville Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Robert and Davis preview the Atlantic (…)
ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for today’s game between No. 10 Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) and Louisville (6-3, 3-3) at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN). Desmond Howard and Kirk (…)
Clemson will be without these two starters against Louisville. Offensive lineman Walker Parks and linebacker Trenton Simpson are out for today’s game the Cardinals at Death Valley, The Clemson Insider (…)
Kirk Herbstreit talked plenty about Clemson’s offense and the Tigers’ quarterback situation Saturday morning on ESPN’s College GameDay. Herbstreit did some research on Clemson’s offense, and (…)
Rece Davis spoke about Clemson on ESPN’s College GameDay show Saturday morning ahead of the Tigers’ showdown against Louisville at Death Valley, where Dabo Swinney’s team has won 38 straight games. (…)
Clemson, SC — It is Game Day in Death Valley where the Tigers look to extend their home win streak to 39 games. Clemson hopes to remain undefeated in the ACC. Location: Memorial Stadium (…)