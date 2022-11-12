Bart Boatwright's Tiger Walk Gallery: Clemson-Louisville Game

Football

By November 12, 2022 2:35 pm

Before the crowd headed into Death Valley for 10th-ranked Clemson’s game vs. Louisville today, they showed up to support the Tigers during Tiger Walk.

Clemson debuted a purple flag during Tiger Walk in honor of Military Appreciation Day.

Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright in this week’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery.

