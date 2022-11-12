Clemson Google corrects ESPN report

During a segment about Clemson on ESPN’s College GameDay, Pete Thamel spoke about the Tigers “staring at a two-year cold snap” in terms of missing the College Football Playoff after appearing in the playoff every season from 2015-20.

Thamel talked about the Tigers investing heavily from the outside in their coordinator hires in the past, bringing in Brent Venables as the defensive coordinator and Chad Morris as the offensive coordinator.

“That helped chart the course of that great Clemson run,” Thamel said.

He then spoke about Swinney doubling down on internal hires ahead of this season, promoting Brandon Streeter to OC and Wes Goodwin to DC.

“It’s easy to say with Clemson not in the top three in offense or defense in ACC play that the sum of the talent there is not greater than the parts,” Thamel said, “and a fair question to ask as this season closes is whether Dabo Swinney needs to go back outside to begin another streak of playoff appearances.”

After Thamel posted the video from his GameDay segment on Twitter, he was called out by former longtime Clemson sports information director Tim Bourret.

Bourret, also affectionately known by many as “Clemson Google”, corrected Thamel’s report.

“No mention in the segment that Clemson was not in the National championship picture until Chad Morris left and Dabo promoted from within (Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott) to run offense,” Bourret wrote on Twitter. “Only offensive coordinator combo to take a team to five straight CFPs.”

