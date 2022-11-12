Clemson's unavailabilities vs. Louisville

Football

November 12, 2022 2:05 pm

Clemson will be without a handful of players in today’s game that began the week on the two-deep depth chart.

The Tigers have released their availability report ahead of their 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Louisville at Memorial Stadium. In addition to Walker Parks and Trenton Simpson, cornerback Fred Davis and receiver Will Taylor also won’t play. Davis, a backup corner, has been dealing with an ankle injury.

As previously reported, Simpson and Parks are also out with injuries, dealing the Tigers a blow to their starting lineup on both sides of the ball. Simpson, Clemson’s leading tackler, has started every game at weakside linebacker this season while Parks has done the same at right guard.

Their absences are in addition to that of receiver Beaux Collins, whom Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said earlier in the week will miss at least one game with a separated shoulder. Collins is third among the Tigers’ receivers with 20 catches on the season.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas is also done for the season after reinjuring his foot before last week’s game against Notre Dame.

