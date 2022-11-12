ESPN College GameDay analysts make their picks for Clemson vs. Louisville

ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for today’s game between No. 10 Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) and Louisville (6-3, 3-3) at Death Valley (3:30 p.m., ESPN).

Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit picked Clemson, while Pat McAfee and Rece Davis picked Louisville.

Howard: “Louisville’s been up and down, so I can’t really trust Louisville. I think that Clemson’s gonna bounce back, an embarrassing loss a week ago in South Bend to Notre Dame… So, I’m going with Clemson to bounce back.”

McAfee: “Louisville’s won their last four. Malik Cunningham, currently tied with Lamar Jackson at 119 touchdowns as a Louisville Cardinal… Give me the Louisville Cardinals on the road.”

Herbstreit: “Because Rece picked Louisville here, I definitely like Clemson back in Death Valley to take care of business. Defensively, it’s all about trying to contain Malik Cunningham’s big-play ability. If they do that, they pull away in grand fashion.”

