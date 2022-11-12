Looks like Swinney is pulling the okey-doke

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke Wednesday evening about what to expect with the Tigers’ uniforms for today’s game against Louisville at Death Valley.

As is customary for Swinney’s team, Clemson will sport purple in today’s Military Appreciation Day game as the Tigers honor those who have served.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) has already clinched the ACC’s Atlantic Division thanks to Syracuse’s loss to Pittsburgh last Saturday. But with the Tigers having the opportunity to clinch the division title outright with a win over Louisville (6-3, 3-3), Swinney was asked if they would complement the purple jerseys by bringing out the orange britches that they wear when a championship is on the line.

Swinney answered that question, saying, “I don’t think so. Who knows what happens. But I think Military Appreciation, you’ll see a bunch of purple. That’s what you’ll see. Should be a great day.”

While Swinney’s comments indicated that Clemson wouldn’t be wearing the orange britches today, it appears he’s pulling the okey-doke.

Based on tweets from Clemson Football’s official Twitter account, it looks like the Tigers will be breaking out the orange britches after all.

Kickoff of today’s game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!