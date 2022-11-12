Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Football

November 12, 2022 10:32 pm

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney liked the way his Tigers rebounded Saturday defeating Louisville.

Swinney gives the latest on injuries, the play of Uiagalalei, the great play at linebacker and much more in his postgame press conference.

