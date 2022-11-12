Swinney Postgame Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney liked the way his Tigers rebounded Saturday defeating Louisville.
Swinney gives the latest on injuries, the play of Uiagalalei, the great play at linebacker and much more in his postgame press conference.
Follwing Clemson’s win over Louisville, head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of a backup running back and gave an injury update on a sophomore receiver. Swinney said junior running back Kobe Pace, (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided several injury updates following the 10th-ranked Tigers’ 31-16 victory over Louisville on Saturday at Death Valley. Swinney said starting linebacker Trenton (…)
No. 10 Clemson bounced back from its loss to Notre Dame, getting back in the win column on Saturday with a 31-16 victory over Louisville at Death Valley. Check out Bart Boatwright’s first photo gallery of (…)
Coming off its upset loss at Notre Dame last week, Clemson needed a bounceback performance from its starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, as well as a much-improved effort from its defense that the Irish ran (…)
Clemson bounced back from its first loss of the season with a victory over Louisville on Saturday, clinching the ACC Atlantic Division title outright in the process. Here are four sequences that went a long way (…)
What a day it was for wide receiver Antonio Williams. In Clemson’s latest 31-16 win over Louisville, the freshman put together the best performance of his Clemson career, leading the way for Tyler (…)
The Tigers came out to a blazing start in the second half when sophomore running back Will Shipley hurdled a defender on his way to score a 25-yard touchdown. The drive that was six plays for 85 yards, (…)
No. 10 Clemson scored a touchdown on its first and final possessions of the first half to take a 10-point lead into the locker room against Louisville at Death Valley. The Tigers led 17-7 at the break, thanks (…)
There was an incredible moment after the first quarter of Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day game at Death Valley, as a dad surprised his family as he comes home from serving overseas. Check out the special (…)