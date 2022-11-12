TCI Game Day: Louisville at Clemson

Clemson, SC — It is Game Day in Death Valley where the Tigers look to extend their home win streak to 39 games.

Clemson hopes to remain undefeated in the ACC.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 3:30 PM



Television: ESPN

Announcers: Wes Durham, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon

2021 Record: Clemson 8-1, Louisville 6-3

ACC Record: Clemson 6-0, Louisville 3-3

Series History: Clemson lead the series 7-0

Last Meeting: Clemson won 30-24 on November 6, 2021

CLEMSON TO OPEN THREE-GAME HOMESTAND AGAINST LOUISVILLE

After playing five of its first nine games on the road, Clemson will begin its regular-season-ending three-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 12 when the 12th-ranked Tigers host the Louisville Cardinals. Kickoff at Memorial

Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

By virtue of Clemson’s 6-0 ACC record and a Syracuse loss last week, the Tigers won their ninth Atlantic Division title, including shared titles (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019). Clemson also earned an ACC Championship Berth in a divisionless season in 2020. Clemson has previously represented the Atlantic Division in a conference-best seven ACC

Championship Games (plus an eighth in the divisionless 2020 season) and will do so again in the ACC’s final year of its divisional format.

Though Clemson’s ACC Championship Game berth has been clinched by virtue of tiebreakers, Head Coach Dabo Swinney asserted in the immediate aftermath of a loss to Notre Dame that Clemson still views Saturday’s

game as an opportunity to truly seize the division crown.

“We want to win the division, we don’t want to tie for the division,” Swinney said emphatically at Notre Dame. Clemson will get that opportunity Saturday against a Louisville program against which the Tigers are historically unblemished. Clemson is 7-0 all-time against the Cardinals and will attempt to open a series against an opponent with eight consecutive victories for the second time in program history, joining Clemson’s 29-game

winning streak to open its all-time series with Virginia.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to produce its 30th nine-win season in school history. It would be Clemson’s 13th under Head Coach Dabo Swinney, more than doubling College Football Hall of Famer Danny Ford (six).

– Clemson attempting to win at least nine of the first 10 games of a season for the 16th time in school history, joining the 1939 (9-1), 1948 (10-0), 1950 (9-0-1), 1978 (9-1), 1981 (10-0), 1987 (9-1), 2011 (9-1), 2012 (9-1), 2013 (9-1), 2015 (10-0), 2016 (9-1), 2017 (9-1), 2018 (10-0), 2019 (10-0) and 2020 (9-1) campaigns.

– Clemson attempting to clinch the ACC Atlantic Division outright. The Tigers are already guaranteed to represent the division in the ACC Championship Game by virtue of holding head-to-head tiebreakers in the event of identical conference records.

– Clemson attempting to push its all-time record against Louisville to 8-0.

– Clemson attempting to win in its first eight games against a school for the second time all-time, joining Clemson’s wins in the first 29 games of its all-time series with Virginia.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 4-0 at home against Louisville all-time.

– Clemson hosting Louisville for the first time since 2018. Clemson played at Louisville in 2019 and 2021 but the teams’ planned 2020 meeting in Clemson was removed from the schedule when the ACC released its pandemic-adjusted slate for that season.

– Clemson entering the game averaging 40.6 points per game against Louisville in seven all-time meetings, Clemson’s highest all-time scoring average against an opponent presently in a Power Five conference.

– Clemson attempting to win its 39th consecutive home game to extend the longest home winning streak in ACC history. No member of Clemson’s roster has lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

– Clemson (38) attempting to tie the 2005-11 Oklahoma Sooners (39) for the ninth-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

MILITARY APPRECIATION DAY

Clemson, formally founded as Clemson Agricultural College in November 1889, was originally a military school, reflecting a belief at the time that a military atmosphere produced the highest academic excellence.

Beginning with the first graduating class of 1896, more than 10,000 Clemson men and women have served in the armed forces. Throughout the decades, Clemson’s military heritage has remained, even as the university transitioned

to a coeducational civilian institution in 1955.

Saturday’s game against Louisville will be Clemson’s 29th Military Appreciation Day. The history of the special day dates to 1994 when Clemson had a special flyover for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Nov. 12, just one day after Veterans Day. The flyover of four F-16s from

Shaw Air Force Base during pregame was the highlight of the celebration that day.

HISTORIC CONFERENCE REIGN

Even though the Tigers entered the final week of the season still alive in the conference title race for “A”nother “C”lemson “C”hampionship, Clemson’s six-year reign atop the ACC ended in 2021.

With a sixth straight conference title in 2020, Clemson became the first program ever to win 20 ACC Championships, five more than Florida State, which ranks second with 15. That year, Clemson became the first program in the conference championship game era to win six straight conference championship games. Clemson also became the first ACC program to win six

consecutive outright titles, as Florida State had a streak of nine straight ACC titles, but that streak included two co-championships that prevented Bobby Bowden’s Seminoles from ever winning more than three straight titles outright.

Including titles from its days as a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Southern Conference, Clemson has 26 conference

championships overall, also the most of any current ACC school. Duke ranks second among the ACC’s current membership with 18 overall conference titles, including 11 Southern Conference titles and seven ACC titles.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 24, Louisville 17

Davis – Clemson 17, Louisville 21

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!