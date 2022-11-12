TCI Preview & Predictions

Clemson needs to rebound from a disaster at Notre Dame and a come from behind win over Syracuse when they battle Louisville Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.

Robert and Davis preview the Atlantic Division showdown and give this week’s predictions.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

