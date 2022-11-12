Tigers down two starters for today's game

Clemson will be without these two starters against Louisville.

Offensive lineman Walker Parks and linebacker Trenton Simpson are out for today’s game the Cardinals at Death Valley, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Simpson has an undisclosed injury, while Parks is in concussion protocol.

A Butkus Award semifinalist and Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist, Simpson led the Tigers with 10 tackles and a pass breakup in last Saturday’s game at Notre Dame. The junior has played in all nine games this season (nine starts), recording a team-high 60 total tackles to go with three pass breakups, five quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.

Parks, meanwhile, played all 70 offensive snaps at Notre Dame. The junior right guard has played 623 total snaps while starting all nine games for the Tigers this season.

Clemson will release its availability report around 90 minutes before kickoff.

Kickoff of today’s game between the Tigers (8-1, 6-0 ACC) and Cardinals (6-3, 3-3) is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

