Uiagalelei runs it in to give Clemson early lead

Football

November 12, 2022 3:57 pm

In the first drive of Saturday afternoon’s contest against Louisville, Clemson made it’s first trip of the day to the end zone all thanks to a clutch 11-yard rushing touchdown by D.J. Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei opened up the scoring drive with two back-to-back runs for a combined 11 yards along. Despite a close-call on a loose ball on the first down that was later ruled an incomplete pass, the quarterback came up with three more receptions to Joseph Ngata, Jake Briningstool and Antonio Williams for a combined 41 yards.

In total, the drive lapsed 12 plays for 75 yards in 10:17.

