Carter leads the way in Tigers' explosive defensive performance

Clemson’s defense bounced back in a big way in Saturday’s 31-16 win over Louisville in Memorial Stadium and linebacker Barrett Carter was a big proponent of that success.

With the Tigers coming off of an extremely underwhelming performance on the road at Notre Dame last weekend, allowing 348 yards of Notre Dame offense and five touchdowns, Clemson was in need of a redemptive performance, one in which Carter more than delivered.

“That was God,” Carter said. “That was nothing but God. My teammates, they put me in a great position, the coaches made some great calls that opened it up for me and I’m glad that we got the win.”

The Georgia native exploded en route to the Tigers’ latest victory with the best night of his Clemson career, garnering eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup and one interception midway through the fourth quarter.

“I think it was,” the linebacker said regarding his career night. “I wasn’t really counting, I was just playing the game as it went on, but I’m glad I could help the team in any way that I can.”

In addition to Saturday’s game being the best of his college career, Carter became the first player to record 3.5 or more tackles for loss, 2.0 or more sacks and an interception in a game between two Power Five teams since South Carolina’s Melvin Ingram against Auburn in 2011.

“I try to be a star player in every game and today worked out in my favor, I guess,” Carter said. “I’m glad we got the win. My teammates opened everything up for me, so I’m glad that I could contribute.”

