Herbstreit's top teams after Week 11

As he does every week, Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday, giving who he sees as the top teams in college football after the latest Saturday of action in the sport.

Following Week 11, ESPN’s lead college football analyst has Georgia at No. 1 followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and TCU at No. 4.

Tennessee and LSU are Herbstreit’s next two teams.

Clemson was previously one of Herbstreit’s next two teams after Week 9, but the Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) of course dropped out of his top group after their 35-14 loss at Notre Dame in Week 10.

As for Herbstreit’s top four teams, Georgia cruised to a 45-19 win at Mississippi State, while Ohio State routed Indiana in Columbus, 56-14. Michigan had no problem with Nebraska, winning 34-3 in Ann Arbor, and TCU came out on top at Texas, 17-10.

Meanwhile, Tennessee rolled past Missouri in Knoxville, 66-24, and LSU got past Arkansas, 13-10, in Fayetteville.

