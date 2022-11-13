Swinney updates injury status of team, sophomore receiver

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of his team following its 31-16 win over Louisville on Saturday at Death Valley.

“Injury wise, we came through it pretty good,” Swinney said.

Swinney did give some tough news on a defensive co-starter, saying junior safety Tyler Venables “pulled his hamstring pretty good” against Louisville and will be out for “a little while.”

“Other than that, I think we’re in a good spot,” Swinney said.

Clemson was without a handful of players in Saturday’s game that began the week on the two-deep depth chart, including starting linebacker Trenton Simpson (ankle), starting offensive lineman Walker Parks (concussion protocol), cornerback Fred Davis (ankle) and receivers receiver Beaux Collins and Will Taylor.

Swinney said after Saturday’s game that Taylor has a “small meniscus” injury and will be out for a couple of weeks.

As for other players who missed Saturday’s game, Swinney said Sunday evening, “Hopefully get the guys that were out, get them maybe back this week.”

As for Collins, who missed Saturday’s game with a separated shoulder, Swinney said Sunday evening they’ll “see where he’s at” this week.

“I think they’re going to work him back into practice,” Swinney said of Collins, who is third among the Tigers’ receivers with 20 catches on the season. “But we’ll see where he’s at as we go.”

