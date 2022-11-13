Tigers back in top 10 of AP Poll

The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 11 of the season.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 coming off its 31-16 win over Louisville at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll.

Clemson improved to 8-0 all-time against the Cardinals and clinched the ACC Atlantic Division outright with the victory. The Tigers won their 39th consecutive home game to extend the longest home winning streak in ACC history and tie the 2005-11 Oklahoma Sooners for the ninth-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

Wide receiver Antonio Williams registered a Clemson-freshman-record-tying 10 receptions for 83 yards, while running backs Phil Mafah (10 carries, 106 yards and a touchdown) and Will Shipley (19 carries, 97 yards and a touchdown) led the Tigers to 248 rushing yards on the day. DJ Uiagalelei accounted for 223 total yards and two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.

Meanwhile, Clemson’s defense registered two takeaways, four sacks and nine tackles for a loss, in addition to forcing five three-and-outs.

The Tigers will host Miami this Saturday for a game that has been designated as Senior Day at Memorial Stadium.

You can see the full AP Poll following Week 11 of the season below:

