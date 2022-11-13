What They Are Saying: Shipley's hurdle, more from Clemson's win over Louisville

There was no shortage of social media buzz coming out of Clemson’s 31-16 win over Louisville on Saturday at Death Valley.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we take a look at what they’re saying about Will Shipley’s highlight-reel hurdle and more from the Tigers’ latest victory:

put this on repeat. then put it on repeat again. Will Shipley is 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭. pic.twitter.com/SVJW15eDW8 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 12, 2022

literally all of us when @willshipley2021 hurdled another person. pic.twitter.com/zX5MEaVgsY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 12, 2022

come for the Shipley score, and wait for the incredible reaction pic.twitter.com/d5oFzVldgL — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) November 13, 2022

Oh my great run Ship 🔥! — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) November 12, 2022

The speed. The hurdle. There was no stopping Will Shipley 😱 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/Ingw3XbVCX — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 12, 2022

8 total tackles

3.5 tackles for loss

2 sacks

1 interception That man @bcsznn had himself a day. pic.twitter.com/pRF9F74cDB — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2022

With his performance today, Barrett Carter became the first player nationally to record 3.5 or more tackles for loss, 2.0 or more sacks and an interception in a game between two Power Five teams since 2011 (South Carolina’s Melvin Ingram against Auburn). https://t.co/21DoWwDU7W — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) November 13, 2022

high flyer no Jeff Hardy 🥷🏾 https://t.co/5mDs46cDNd — barrett carter (@bcsznn) November 13, 2022

Nah this is crazy https://t.co/eHwlqLn9zW — Jmac (@Jmac_2332) November 13, 2022

WR Antonio Williams recorded career highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (83) with a touchdown. Williams also added 23 punt return yards to finish with a career-high 106 all-purpose yards. pic.twitter.com/l5Bcgw2TFz — Scott Rhymer (@GCS_HS_Rhymer) November 13, 2022

today, he tied a freshman record with 10 receptions. again, he is a FRESHMAN. — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2022

I promise i’m an athlete folks.. it just wasn’t on display here 😂 https://t.co/HIfM3S2CBm — Jmac (@Jmac_2332) November 13, 2022

they way i look at it i stopped #5 from making a play 😂 https://t.co/cNRttMc0vl — Jmac (@Jmac_2332) November 13, 2022

With four points already, B.T. Potter has scored in 50 consecutive games. Potter has scored in every game since earning the starting placekicking job prior to the 2019 season. The Clemson record is 53 games, set by Chandler Catanzaro from 2010-13. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) November 12, 2022

OL Will Putnam will lead Clemson down the Hill with the American flag for Military Appreciation Day today. His father, Col. Neil Putnam, served 30 years in the United States Army, including 24 years as a member of the Special Forces regiment known commonly as Green Berets. pic.twitter.com/hTruzPBC64 — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) November 12, 2022

Clemson was 80-17 (.825) vs. the Atlantic in the divisional era from 2005-22 (including games against traditional Atlantic teams in 2020). Clemson had more ACC Championship Game berths (nine) in the era than losses to any single divisional opponent (led by five losses to FSU). https://t.co/ePHYpUDlgj — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) November 13, 2022

Dubs in Death Valley >>> pic.twitter.com/ofEB9j181L — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 12, 2022

The longest active home win streak in the FBS continues 🔥 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/VuzihznnBV — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 12, 2022

Win The Opener ✅

Win The Division ✅

Win The Conference

Win The State

Win The Closer pic.twitter.com/4RtOrXtAkj — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2022

WIN THE DIVISION… (2/5) 🗣 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 13, 2022

We'll take champion. Now back to work.🐅📈 pic.twitter.com/c0QWB0vWf6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2022

