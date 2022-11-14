Good news for an NFL Tiger who has been working his way back from an injury.

On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals designated defensive tackle DJ Reader for return from the Reserve/Injured list, clearing him to return to practice.

The former Clemson standout has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 29 with a knee injury. Monday began a 21-day period during which the Bengals can move Reader to the 53-man roster and he is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.

A seventh-year pro, Reader has played in three games this season, recording 10 total tackles (one for loss), three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Reader started the Super Bowl for the Bengals this past February and registered a sack in the third quarter, the second postseason sack of his career. During the 2021 regular season, he was credited with 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hits. In the playoffs, he added 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hits.

The Bengals will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!