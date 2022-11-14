Horrible news for Virginia

A shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night has left three dead and two others injured.

A source tells The Clemson Insider that members of coach Elliott’s football team were impacted by this incident.

The active shooter is a former Virginia football player according to multiple reports.

Please send up your prayers for the University of Virginia, the football team and the families of the players impacted.

