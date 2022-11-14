Horrible news for Virginia

A shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night has left three dead and two others injured.
A source tells The Clemson Insider that members of coach Elliott’s football team were impacted by this incident.
The active shooter is a former Virginia football player according to multiple reports.
Please send up your prayers for the University of Virginia, the football team and the families of the players impacted.
Shots fired at UVA
An active shooter has been reported at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, UVA Emergency Management says. Officials called on the community to shelter in place.https://t.co/KjeQHCuH6C
— 7News DC (@7NewsDC) November 14, 2022