Trotter on how position change has made him a more vocal leader

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has become a more vocal leader this season playing at Mike linebacker. Saturday, the sophomore played one of his best games as a Tiger when he led the team with 12 total tackles, seven solo tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

The linebacker spoke to the media on Monday and detailed the adjustment moving into the Mike position.

“It’s been a little bit of an adjustment as far as making the calls, and you have to talk a little bit more at the Mike position and really quarterback the defense, but overall like last year I still tried to work on that at the Will position, just talking and helping out the Mike linebacker when I had the opportunity,” he said. “I feel like that transitioned well going into this year and helped me being able to do that, it being a smooth transition.”

Trotter regards himself as a guy who usually plays within himself, and even going back to high school, he didn’t necessarily consider himself as someone who was a vocal leader, but he realizes that being a vocal leader is necessary for him at this point. The New Jersey native emphasized that college football is all about being able to adapt to the new opportunities and changes that arise and that’s exactly what he’s trying to do.

“I feel like it definitely is a change, because in high school I was a more lead-by-example type of guy,” he said. “I didn’t do too much talking, but coming into college football, I know you have to change up your style sometimes, you have to learn how to do something new. Being a leader at this level, you have to be able to talk to your teammates. You have to be vocal. Moving me into that Mike position definitely has helped with that transition and allowed me to be a more vocal leader.”