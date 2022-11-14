Trotter on the defense: 'You can see a change in mindset coming into this game'

After an uncharacteristic performance by the Clemson defense in the loss to Notre Dame just one week ago, a lot had to be reevaluated in terms of the physicality and motivation of defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin’s unit.

Throughout the season the defense has been hit by the injury bug and week after week, it seems that a different player is sidelined yet again. Prior to the game, it was announced junior linebacker Trenton Simpson would be out with an undisclosed injury.

Coming into the game, the question remained as to how the other linebackers and the defense as a whole would perform despite the absence of some key starters.

However, players like sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. stepped up in a big way. Trotter spoke to the media after the 31-16 win over Louisville and explained that the performance against the Cardinals was a direct reflection of the energy the team brought to practice all week.

“I definitely saw it throughout the week,” he said. “The leaders and older guys of the defense and the offense were stepping up in practice. We had great energy and definitely you can see a change of mindset coming into this game.”

The difference in the defense’s performance over Louisville versus Notre Dame, was not only the team’s energy in the week leading up to the game, but also the simple execution of the plan put in place. Trotter emphasized that the defense was on the dot when it came to executing the game plan this week.

“Really just a great game plan by the coaches, nothing specifically, but we just executed the game plan very well this week,” he said. “I feel like it showed.”

Clemson’s first turnover on Saturday came when Trotter was able to knock the ball loose from Louisville running back Tiyon Evans’ possession. The fumble was then recovered by Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips. Trotter reflected on how it felt to have that kind of performance at this point in the season.

“It definitely feels good to have a game like that,” he said.

The linebacker also expressed the importance of coming together as a unit and assisting Barrett Carter in his transition into playing the box. With Simpson such a dynamic and agile player on the Clemson defense, it was a team effort to instill the confidence in Carter to play into his new role on the field.

“With Trenton out and Barrett coming into a new position he hasn’t played yet, we definitely try to talk him through and help him out,” Trotter said, “and I feel like he really prepared well throughout the week and it showed today.”

