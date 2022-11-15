Former Clemson standout released by NFL team

A former Clemson standout has been released by an NFL team.

The Green Bay Packers have waived wide receiver/returner Amari Rodgers accoring to multiple reports.

The Packers traded up to draft Rodgers in the third round (85th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rodgers had eight receptions for 95 yards, one rush for 11 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards over 26 games across the 2021-22 seasons. He fumbled seven times, including five this year.

Green Bay Packers released WR Amari Rodgers and RB Kylin Hill. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

The Packers have waived WR Amari Rodgers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 15, 2022

Brian Gutekunst traded up in the third round last year for Amari Rodgers. Now he’s off the team after a season and a half. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 15, 2022

Amari Rodgers' latest fumble didn't just cost him the punt return job, it cost him his entire job. The Packers released him today along with RB Kylin Hill. Rodgers was third-round pick (No. 85 overall) in 2021, and now he's gone. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 15, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

