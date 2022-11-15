Former Clemson standout released by NFL team

Football

A former Clemson standout has been released by an NFL team.

The Green Bay Packers have waived wide receiver/returner Amari Rodgers accoring to multiple reports.

The Packers traded up to draft Rodgers in the third round (85th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rodgers had eight receptions for 95 yards, one rush for 11 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards over 26 games across the 2021-22 seasons. He fumbled seven times, including five this year.

