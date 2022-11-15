RB target ‘loved’ first Clemson visit, ‘looking forward’ to official

The Clemson Insider caught up with a recently offered Clemson running back target ahead of his upcoming official visit to Tiger Town.

Jamarius Haynes, a class of 2023 standout from Handley High School (Roanoke, Ala.), is set to officially visit Clemson for the South Carolina game on Nov. 26.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” he told TCI. “I can’t wait for it because I loved Clemson the first time that I came up there. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior made his first-ever trip to Clemson for the Syracuse game on Oct. 22, when he picked up an offer from the Tigers.

“I like the environment, just the whole entire environment itself,” he said regarding his experience on the unofficial visit. “The fans stood out a lot to me when we got there. When a bad play happens, none of the fans threw a negative comment. Everybody was all positive.”

Haynes again pointed to the Tiger faithful as what stood out most to him from his time on campus.

“It goes back to the fans,” he said. “When we first got there, you’ve got the fans that’s out and grilling and stuff. All the fans, everybody was having fun, getting ready for the game. Just good intentions everywhere.”

Haynes has been staying in contact with Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller, who traveled to see Haynes play in his Class 4A second-round playoff game against T.R. Miller (Brewton, Ala.) this past Friday – when he put on a show, rushing for 231 yards and scoring four touchdowns in a 27-14 win.

“He’s just basically been telling me to make sure I keep balling and keep academics right, make sure my head’s in the right mind to get ready to play at the next level,” Haynes said of what he’s been hearing from Spiller.

Haynes called his relationship with Spiller a “very close” one, bringing up a moment from their time together during the Syracuse game visit that left a big impression on him and strengthened their bond.

“After the game we took a visit, we had a bunch of good conversations while I was touring the school and everything,” Haynes said. “He took the time out while we were waiting for something to come up. I’ve got a younger brother, he was playing with my brother. So, that built up our connection with each other by a lot, to see that he likes to play around with my little brother and stuff.”

As for Dabo Swinney, Haynes had the chance to catch up with Clemson’s head coach over the phone last week.

“He was just telling me that he really liked me, he watched my film,” Haynes said. “He was happy that I was able to make it up there to the game that I did, and he said he was going to keep in touch with me.”

Haynes, who has received offers from Washington State and Western Kentucky since Clemson offered, is planning right now to sign during the early signing period.

What will the school that lands his signature be getting in him as a running back?

“I feel like I’ll be a great running back,” he said. “If a team loves their scheme for running off speed, I’ll be a great fit. But my ability to make plays happen when nothing’s there, my ability to make plays.”

