Senior makes it official he will be back next season

One of Clemson’s seniors has made a decision regarding his future. During his press conference on Tuesday he talked about his decision to return.

After spending four years in the Tigers’ program, senior center Will Putnam said he’s not yet done. Putnam revealed he plans to return to the team next season while working toward his MBA (master of business administration).

“I will probably be back,” Putnam said. “Coming into the season, I was kind of leaning toward that. I was pretty much going to come back and yeah I want to come back. I look forward to it.”

Why did Clemson’s center feel like the best decision was to return?

“I always felt like I wanted to come back,” he said. “Coming into this season knowing I was going to play center, I knew it was something I wanted to do. I think it would be good for me to get another year of playing center in. I feel like, as the season goes on, I am feeling more and more comfortable at it, and I feel like having another season that it would be great as well. I am also looking forward to getting my MBA while I can while I am still in college.

A third-year starter for the Tigers, Putnam, who has a COVID year he can use to return next season, started the previous two years at guard before making the move to center before this season. The Tampa, Florida native has played in 43 career games with 32 starts since joining the program before the 2019 season.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!