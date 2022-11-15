Will Uiagalelei take part in Senior Day festivities?

Like it does before its last home game each season, Clemson will recognize its seniors ahead of its annual rivalry tilt with South Carolina in two weeks.

Will the Tigers’ starting quarterback be among them?

D.J. Uiagalelei isn’t a senior in terms of eligibility. Clemson’s junior signal caller, who was a true freshman during Clemson’s COVID-19 season in 2020, could come back for at least one more season if he chooses. Academically, though, Uiagalelei, who’s majoring in communication, is set to graduate in December.

But Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Uiagalelei doesn’t plan to take part in senior-day activities.

“He’s not worried about any of that stuff,” Swinney said. “He’s just worried about beating Miami (on Saturday). That’s what he’s worried about, which is what he should be worried about.”

Whether or not a graduating underclassman decides to take part in those festivities could also be an indication about their future plans, though that’s not always the case. Just last year, Clemson defensive linemen Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry were recognized on Senior Day only to use their COVID years to return to the team this season.

Uiagalelei will have a choice to make come season’s end: Return to Clemson or get an early start on his professional future. As a third-year college player, Uiagalelei is eligible for next year’s NFL Draft should he decide to declare early. He’s accounted for more than 2,500 total yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 65.1% of his passes this season.

But Swinney suggested there shouldn’t be too much read into Uiagalelei’s decision to skip out on this year’s senior-day activities when it comes to his future plans. Uiagalelei hasn’t revealed if he’s made that decision yet.

“I just don’t think he wanted to be honored on Senior Day,” Swinney said. “I don’t think he wanted to deal with all the process of it.”

