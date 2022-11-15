Xavier Thomas, Sammy Watkins, others react to Amari Rodgers getting cut

After former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers was cut by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, his release drew reactions from Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas, former Tiger and current Packers receiver Sammy Watkins, and others.

Thomas, who was teammates with Rodgers at Clemson from 2018-20, took to Twitter with a comment about the Packers’ decision to let their 2021 third-round pick go.

“Gone regret that one..trust,” Thomas wrote. “He gone shine bigg whoever picks up this 🐶 !!”

As for Watkins, who signed a one-year deal with the Packers this past offseason and played at Clemson from 2011-13, he talked about the connection he shares with Rodgers and how tough it was for him to even look at a message that Rodgers sent to him and the other Green Bay receivers.

“One, that’s my guy. Just Clemson connection,” Watkins said, via WLUK-TV FOX 11 sports anchor/reporter Nicole Menner. “He sent me a heartfelt message, or video, and I haven’t even looked at it yet because I really don’t have the words to explain to him… That’s a guy that freakin’ works his behind off, and unfortunately, they cut him. In this league, it’s a production-based business. So, my heart’s out to him, and I hope he lifts himself up and a great team go find him and fit his needs.”

Packers receiver Randall Cobb, who was coached by Rodgers’ father, Tee Martin, when he was the receivers coach at Kentucky in 2010, also spoke about Rodgers being waived.

“I love the kid. He’s a great kid,” Cobb said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “He goes about things the right way. He prepares the right way. He put in the extra work, but this is a production-based business.”

You can watch Watkins, Cobb and other Packers receivers talk about Rodgers getting cut in the following tweet from Menner:

The #Packers WR room reacts to Amari Rodgers getting cut. Samori Toure said Rodgers sent them all voice messages: “Basically just saying that he’s going to be alright and it was a pleasure to play with us.” pic.twitter.com/08GYGCC7FK — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) November 15, 2022

Randall Cobb has been close with Amari Rodgers since Rodgers' dad coached Cobb at Kentucky in 2010. Cobb: "I love the kid. He's a great kid. He goes about things the right way. He prepares the right way. He put in the extra work, but this is a production-based business." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 15, 2022

Gone regret that one..trust. He gone shine bigg whoever picks up this 🐶 !! https://t.co/hsfSsgfYBI — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) November 15, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!