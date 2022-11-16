Baseball commit shares why Bakich's program is 'just the right place to be'

Ty Marshall is among the players joining Erik Bakich’s 2023 incoming freshman class. The catcher spoke to The Clemson Insider after signing with Clemson last week and shared why the program was the perfect fit for him.

“Well Clemson has always stood out to me ever since I was young,” he said. “Every time me and my family would come to football games, I felt like nothing else in the world mattered because I was in Tiger Town and I would never want to leave. It’s like that today when I go up to Clemson. Also, as I got older, I told my parents I wanted a degree from Clemson University, and baseball came along, it just went together. And, the baseball program has been top tier from the get go.

“Clemson has always been a team in college baseball that people always look to as a team to beat. And, the rich history behind Clemson baseball, from the World Series teams to the Coach (Jack) Leggett era and the players they produce in the League. Now today, as Coach Bakich and his staff are the right fit for Clemson. They are amazing coaches, but also amazing people. It’s just the right place to be.”

The South Carolina native further emphasized why he loves the direction Bakich has the program going.

“That you have to earn everything you get and nothing is just going to be served on a platter for you,” he said. “When I saw the first practice post on Instagram over the summer, the team in blank shirts and hats, and I learned that everyone had to earn the Clemson paw and that iconic C, it fired me up, because it just makes you appreciate the little things but also the big things a lot more when you have to earn it. And it makes you appreciate the people around you doing it too, being your teammates. So, I love the direction the program is going and cannot wait to be a part of it.”

The 5-10, 165-pound senior shared what’s up next for him in his final season of high school baseball and what he plans to work on ahead of his freshman season with the Tigers.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s my last go with my guys I have been playing with since I was 9-10 years old. We are looking forward to win state this year. It’s been on our radar ever since we got to high school and we’ve been so close, but I think this is the year we do it.”

“I’m looking to work on my field awareness and to mature through the game and being able to slow the game down and do not let it speed up on me,” he added, “because as soon as you have to second guess yourself, it’s already happened. So, being able to make those quick decisions with confidence and play free as I can and have fun while doing it.”

Marshall shared that while the class of 2023 recruits recently had their official visit, he plans to come back to Clemson to enjoy a football game as a fan in the near future.

“Me and the other guys in the ’23 class just had our official a couple of weeks ago,” he said, “but I might come up next weekend and watch the Carolina game.”