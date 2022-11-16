ESPN analysts react to Clemson's latest College Football Playoff ranking

A few ESPN analysts reacted to Clemson’s latest College Football Playoff ranking when it was revealed Tuesday night on the network’s College Football Playoff: Top 25 show.

The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 ACC) moved up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 in the third set of CFP rankings coming off its 31-16 win over Louisville last Saturday at Death Valley.

Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12), previously ranked No. 6, is the only team that dropped out of the top 10 (to No. 12) after losing at home to Washington by a score of 37-34 on Saturday night.

“Clemson moves up a spot. Still a little bit back,” ESPN host Rece Davis said. “We’ve had teams fall behind, so it wasn’t necessarily… I mean Clemson, that was a good win against a hot Louisville team on Saturday.”

The top five of the newest CFP rankings stayed the same with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee, in that order. LSU, Southern Cal, Alabama and Clemson each slid up one spot to No. 6, No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, with Utah moving up three spots to round out the top 10.

ESPN analyst David Pollack believes Clemson is the cutoff point as far as teams that have a shot (to some degree) to make the playoff.

“I think that’s where you can draw the line and start staying now everybody’s got a chance to be in the College Football Playoff. I think nine is the spot right there,” he said. “The line below Clemson, I think you’re pretty much out of the playoffs. But now I think all these teams — I’m not saying they’re like having a high percentage, but they’re all still alive.”

Clemson has wins over two of the three ACC teams that are ranked in the latest CFP rankings — Florida State and NC State.

The Seminoles moved up four spots from No. 23 to No. 19, while the Wolfpack tumbled down eight spots in the rankings after losing to Boston College 21-20 but still stayed in at No. 24.

“Important for Clemson,” Pollack said when NC State’s ranking was unveiled. “I know we’ve written them off a little bit, but they’re still a one-loss team that’s going to be in the rankings. So, that’s a big deal for Clemson.”

Clemson’s opponent in the ACC Championship Game (Dec. 3, 8 p.m., ABC), North Carolina, moved up from No. 15 to No. 13 in the rankings.

“How ’bout ole (UNC head coach) Mack Brown, boys, (UNC quarterback) Drake Maye, up there in the top 13,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. “Daring to dream, boys, they’re daring to dream. Potentially a heck of a showdown in Charlotte if they keep going with North Carolina and Clemson for the ACC Championship.”

As for Clemson being ranked one spot behind Alabama, Davis added, “I do think it might say something about where Clemson will be if they are in the mix at the end as the ACC Champion with only one loss, how they might be regarded.”

“Maybe they move ahead of Alabama,” he said, “but there’s a lot of teams for them to hop over if that were to be the case.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!