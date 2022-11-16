Watson returning to practice today, Browns teammates chime in

Deshaun Watson is hitting the practice field again today.

The former Clemson star and current Cleveland Browns quarterback is now permitted to practice with his team for the first time since training camp.

Watson, who continues to serve an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, has been allowed to attend team meetings and take part in individual football workouts at the Browns’ training facility since Oct. 10.

The three-time Pro Bowler is eligible to be reinstated from his suspension on Nov. 28, prior to the Browns’ game against his former team, the Houston Texans, on Dec. 4.

The Texans traded Watson to the Browns back in March and received three first-round draft picks in return. Watson then got a new fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

The Browns (3-6) are hitting the practice field again today and have a plan for Watson to begin getting ready for his Cleveland regular season debut, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday.

Some of Watson’s teammates, including quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has been filling in for Watson during his suspension, spoke about Watson’s return to the field today.

The Browns play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and Brissett said he “will be more than fine” being prepared to play the Bills this week with the plan the Browns have formulated with Watson returning to the practice field today.

“We’ve talked about a lot of things going into practice and stuff like that, of how things will be split up and stuff like that,” Brissett said, via Browns reporter Fred Greetham, “and I feel confident that I’ll be more than fine going into the game.”

You can check out what Brissett and other Cleveland players had to say about Watson and his return to practice, via various reporters, below:

#Browns Jacoby Brissett on having Deshaun Watson back at practice pic.twitter.com/LGN41XUOvZ — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 16, 2022

#Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on balance in practice with Deshaun Watson returning pic.twitter.com/xzj8oLkOxi — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 16, 2022

Jacoby Brissett finished his press conference being asked if it will be good to have Deshaun Watson out there at practice today. “We’ll see. If it’s bad we’ll tell him to stay in for the rest of it. No, it will be fine.” It brought a laugh from the media. pic.twitter.com/3kqfrKp7WW — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 16, 2022

More from #Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Deshaun Watson return. pic.twitter.com/GRFWy4PuId — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 16, 2022

Nick Chubb on Deshaun Watson returning to practice today: “It won’t be awkward at all. Jacoby’s our quarterback.” #Browns pic.twitter.com/zG814ocDeh — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 16, 2022

#Browns Nick Chubb said he does not think having Deshaun Watson back at practice will be a distraction pic.twitter.com/EQx65U5jmv — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 16, 2022

#Browns Denzel Ward on getting Deshaun Watson back at practice pic.twitter.com/QLnccKVqj7 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 16, 2022

#Browns Denzel Ward on Deshaun Watson’s effect on the team. pic.twitter.com/1r7H6TpR3r — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 16, 2022

#Browns Deion Jones on Deshaun Watson returning pic.twitter.com/jIKrGnCN4Z — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 16, 2022

