What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 10

As usual there was plenty of buzz about former Clemson stars during Week 10 of the NFL season.

Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the league:

Trevor Lawrence has completed 76% of his passes over the last two games. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) November 14, 2022

If you're an NFL center, and Dexter Lawrence is the opposing nose tackle, your life is about to suck. pic.twitter.com/jNeG66OVBY — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 16, 2022

1-0 after the bye let's get ittttt 😜 🗣 @llawrencesexy pic.twitter.com/QUhU0wHi0p — New York Giants (@Giants) November 13, 2022

Dexter was the force that led to Dane Belton's interception 😤 Watch: https://t.co/0iiYKorScY pic.twitter.com/045xLHIWgh — New York Giants (@Giants) November 16, 2022

DJ highly efficient 👀

Saquon keeps rolling 😤

Dexter continues stellar season 📈 5 things we learned 📰: https://t.co/VchlVhLeJa pic.twitter.com/ZvaOBOII2F — Matt Citak (@MattCitak) November 13, 2022

Dexter Lawrence has career-high 5 QB hits

Daniel Jones' 153.3 passer rating was the best of any starting QB this season & set a new career-high Week 10 takeaways 📰: https://t.co/Eez8k1QK3b pic.twitter.com/XxIZB9GaiI — Matt Citak (@MattCitak) November 15, 2022

It’s time we start talking about Christian Wilkins as a top five interior DL , against a top-tier O Line and the best 1-2 combo RBs in the game , he was super dominant ..blew up multiple running plays and had a sack He Deserves the 💰 pic.twitter.com/15HspPuPQT — Kevin ☔️ (@HollywoodxKev) November 14, 2022

K’Von Wallace with the Clemson hit! pic.twitter.com/ArU1YzbiFb — Run It Back Philly (@iAmDjEastwood) November 15, 2022

Sammy Watkins for 23 on a back shoulder on second and 22? Why not. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 13, 2022

Thank you..! Great team win tonight…! Peace n love..! — King me (@sammywatkins) November 14, 2022

Andew Booth Jr. in at CB for #Vikings. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 13, 2022

This is the first game in which #Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. has played snaps from scrimmage. Had previously played just on special teams. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 13, 2022

This dude @Shaq_Lawson90 playing some BALL for the Bills in an overtime thriller — Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) November 13, 2022

DeAndre Hopkins this season: 🔻46 targets

🔻1 drop pic.twitter.com/MbcEMSZiOx — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 16, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

