What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 10

As usual there was plenty of buzz about former Clemson stars during Week 10 of the NFL season.
Check out what they’re saying about some former Tigers in the league:
Cold-blooded 🥶#JAXvsKC | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/VCAUvypY2E
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2022
Football weather!#JAXvsKC | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/z6vy6EMKrQ
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2022
Sunny with a chance of ETN 🌞#JAXvsKC | @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/5VhDRf8iD2
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2022
One play at a time.#JAXvsKC | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/GgJ15qjTsv
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2022
.@Trevorlawrencee orchestrates a beautiful drive, capped off by @ckirk’s tuddy!#JAXvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/2hFicT6djj
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2022
61 yards in 0:35 AND THE EXCLAMATION POINT ⬇️ @Trevorlawrencee
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNghmB pic.twitter.com/H2z1x7dekr
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2022
.@Trevorlawrencee and @ckirk link up for their second TD of the day.#JAXvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/t8Qdx51ldw
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2022
29/40
259 Yards
2 TDs@Trevorlawrencee is dealing 🎯
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3
pic.twitter.com/0uTQZJszQo
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2022
Battled#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/PPJLo4BmqR
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2022
Nothing but respect 🤝 #JAXvsKC | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/yzxkLeITkz
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2022
Trevor Lawrence has completed 76% of his passes over the last two games.
— Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) November 14, 2022
Through Week 10, Travis Etienne is 9th in the #NFL in rushing with 725 yards. #ClemsonNFL @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/9AcjRSdupR
— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) November 15, 2022
GAMETIME!!!! pic.twitter.com/XTTcsMWWK6
— New York Giants (@Giants) November 13, 2022
If you're an NFL center, and Dexter Lawrence is the opposing nose tackle, your life is about to suck. pic.twitter.com/jNeG66OVBY
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 16, 2022
Back home dub 💙🔥😁😤😎#WinningSmiles pic.twitter.com/uwGGuzSger
— New York Giants (@Giants) November 13, 2022
1-0 after the bye let's get ittttt 😜
🗣 @llawrencesexy pic.twitter.com/QUhU0wHi0p
— New York Giants (@Giants) November 13, 2022
Dexter was the force that led to Dane Belton's interception 😤
Watch: https://t.co/0iiYKorScY pic.twitter.com/045xLHIWgh
— New York Giants (@Giants) November 16, 2022
DJ highly efficient 👀
Saquon keeps rolling 😤
Dexter continues stellar season 📈
5 things we learned 📰: https://t.co/VchlVhLeJa pic.twitter.com/ZvaOBOII2F
— Matt Citak (@MattCitak) November 13, 2022
Dexter Lawrence has career-high 5 QB hits
Daniel Jones' 153.3 passer rating was the best of any starting QB this season & set a new career-high
Week 10 takeaways 📰: https://t.co/Eez8k1QK3b pic.twitter.com/XxIZB9GaiI
— Matt Citak (@MattCitak) November 15, 2022
It’s time we start talking about Christian Wilkins as a top five interior DL , against a top-tier O Line and the best 1-2 combo RBs in the game , he was super dominant ..blew up multiple running plays and had a sack
He Deserves the 💰 pic.twitter.com/15HspPuPQT
— Kevin ☔️ (@HollywoodxKev) November 14, 2022
K’Von Wallace with the Clemson hit! pic.twitter.com/ArU1YzbiFb
— Run It Back Philly (@iAmDjEastwood) November 15, 2022
Great play!!!!! @KVonWallace
— Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) November 15, 2022
Sammy Watkins for 23 on a back shoulder on second and 22?
Why not.
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 13, 2022
Thank you..! Great team win tonight…! Peace n love..!
— King me (@sammywatkins) November 14, 2022
Andew Booth Jr. in at CB for #Vikings.
— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 13, 2022
This is the first game in which #Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. has played snaps from scrimmage. Had previously played just on special teams.
— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 13, 2022
SHAQ LAWSON OFF THE EDGE ON FOURTH AND SHORT!! @Shaq_Lawson90
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNghmB pic.twitter.com/4h505UVp9l
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2022
This dude @Shaq_Lawson90 playing some BALL for the Bills in an overtime thriller
— Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) November 13, 2022
DeAndre Hopkins this season:
🔻46 targets
🔻1 drop pic.twitter.com/MbcEMSZiOx
— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 16, 2022
Still D.H.O.P. pic.twitter.com/Fv8R6YStl2
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 13, 2022
