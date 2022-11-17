Trotter on why the defense is prepared for Miami's dual-threat QB

With an impressive win over Louisville last Saturday, Clemson’s attention is now to the next test against Miami. The Tigers’ defense had one of its best performances of the season last week and will look to continue that level of performance against a Miami offense that is still looking to find its spark.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who is quickly becoming a critical piece of Clemson’s linebacker corps, spoke to the media on Monday. The sophomore was quick to note that good preparation will be a key to success this Saturday. Despite Miami’s 5-5 record this season, Trotter shared that the defense’s mindset will be no different from any other matchup the Tigers have had so far this season.

“They have got athletes on the offense and that’s going to be a good challenge on the defense,” he said, “but I know the coaches’ game plan is going to be great and our preparation on the defensive side, and my preparation will be great to prepare me for Saturday.”

“I try to approach every opponent with the same mindset that if we don’t do what we’re going to do then we’re going to lose,” he added. “You have to approach every single game like we’re going into the National Championship game. If you don’t change that mindset, you’ll see you won’t play as well. So, we’re going to approach every game like that, and the coaches try to preach it to us as well about approaching every game like that.”

Miami starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was sidelined last week due to a shoulder injury, which meant the Hurricanes had to start a talented true freshman in Jacurri Brown.

In the win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, the dual-threat ability of Brown was on full display, which is something the Clemson defense will have to prepare to combat this weekend. Trotter noted that he believes the defense actually has an advantage, in that it has faced so many dual-threat quarterbacks at this point of the season, so he feels the Tigers will have a better grasp on what to expect and how to prepare for what Brown can bring.

“I feel like facing dual-threat quarterbacks all year helps us when we face another one, because you know how to game plan, how to prepare, but you still have to come with the right mindset,” he said. “He will cut you up, but facing quarterbacks like that all year has helped us out to keep facing them throughout the year.”