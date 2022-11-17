Two former Tiger defenders have new pro homes

Martavis Bryant wasn’t the only former Clemson standout to get picked in the XFL Draft on Wednesday.

Former Clemson defensive end Vic Beasley and defensive back T.J. Green were also selected. Beasley was taken by the Vegas Vipers, the same team that picked Bryant, while Green was grabbed by the Arlington Renegades.

Beasley, a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 (eighth overall), last played in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He had 101 tackles, 52.5 tackles for loss, 33 sacks, 29 quarterback pressures, 11 pass breakups, seven caused fumbles, two recovered fumbles and two touchdowns over 48 games (25 starts) in his career at Clemson (2010-14).

Green, a second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 (57th overall), was on the Houston Texans’ roster earlier this year. He had 162 tackles, one interception and 24 kickoff returns for 505 yards over 26 games (16 starts) on defense in his career (2013-15).

The XFL is getting ready to re-launch in 2023 after its 2020 season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 XFL season is slated to kick off on Feb. 18.

