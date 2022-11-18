3 keys to a Clemson win against Miami

Clemson has already locked up its spot in the ACC championship game, but the Tigers can polish off a perfect regular season in league play while staying on the fringes of the College Football Playoff discussion with a win over Miami on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

What does Clemson need to do to ensure both happen? Here are three keys:

Prevent the big play

Last week was another so-so performance in what’s been a season littered with them for Clemson’s defense. The Tigers yielded 400 yards of offense to Louisville, and that was with the Cardinals playing their backup quarterback in the second half.

Yet it was a different feel than what Notre Dame did to the Tigers the week before. Louisville (150 rushing yards) didn’t pound the Tigers into submission on the ground the way the Fighting Irish did (263 yards rushing), and a good chunk of the Cardinals’ passing yards came in garbage time late in the second half.

The biggest issue for Clemson last week was giving up the big play. The Cardinals had seven plays of 19 yards or more, and those snaps accounted for 225 – or more than 56% – of Louisville’s total yardage. There was a 44-yard run, a 54-yard pass to set up the Cardinals’ first points of the second half and a 31-yard touchdown pass on the game’s final play.

If Miami goes with true freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown as expected – Brown started last week against Georgia Tech for an injured Tyler Van Dyke – Clemson will have to be particularly weary of the Hurricanes’ ground game. Brown is more of a runner at this point of his young career and an electric one at that. He ran for 87 yards against the Yellow Jackets last week and gives the Hurricanes a formidable 1-2 punch with running back Jaylan Knighton (118 rushing yards last week).

But without getting some explosives along the way, Miami will likely find it difficult to score against a Clemson defense that’s yet to give up more than 21 points at home. Clemson needs to keep everything in front and force Miami to have to drive the length of the field. If the Tigers can do that, that also increases their odds of forcing the Hurricanes into a mistake.

Establish the running game … again

Clemson’s passing game is what it is at this point. It’s got its moments, but it’s far too sporadic at quarterback and receiver to be counted on consistently.

Good thing for Clemson then that it’s got a running game that’s provided more consistency, particularly of late. The Tigers have found their most recent offensive success on the legs of Will Shipley, Phil Mafah and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who’s been utilized in the run game throughout the season.

In Clemson’s last two home games, the Tigers have been able to overcome a combined minus-5 turnover deficit by rushing for more than 500 yards. There were the season-high 293 yards rushing in the comeback win over Syracuse before the Tigers piled up 248 last week in their two-touchdown win over Syracuse.

Yet despite some of the success Clemson had had on the ground this season – the Tigers’ rushing offense ranks x nationally – it’s yet to put consecutive 200-yard rushing games together. With the adventure it’s been for Clemson when dropping back to pass (Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik have combined for six turnovers in the last three games), that feels like a feat the Tigers need to pull off Saturday in order to feel good about their chances.

Clemson is also in line to get Kobe Pace (ankle) back in the mix this week after missing the last four games. It doesn’t figure to be all that easy against a Miami defense giving up the 38th-fewest rushing yards among FBS teams, but with this being the first time the Tigers have had their full stable of backs available in a while, Clemson should try to ride them.

Clean it up

The Tigers are still sick with the turnover bug.

Clemson committed three more turnovers last week against Louisville, the impact of which was lessened thanks to the Tigers forcing two takeaways of their own. But Clemson has now lost the turnover battle in three consecutive games and sits at an even turnover margin for the season (14 turnovers, 14 takeaways) after turning the ball over just five times through the first seven games.

Clemson is the better overall team in this matchup, and playing at home only increases the Tigers’ odds of winning this one. But turnovers are the great equalizer against inferior opponents. The defense could help by creating some more takeaways, but simply not protecting the ball on offense will likely be enough going up against a Miami offense that’s struggled to score points with or without extra possessions.

Of course, that’s been a complicated issue for the Tigers of late.

