2025 WR Winston Watkins is back on the market after decommitting from Texas A&M. Watkins, the cousin of former Clemson great Sammy Watkins, has been making a name for himself at IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Fla.) National Team.

Shortly after Watkins took to Twitter to reach out to Sammy and coach Grisham.

Watkins, who camped at Clemson last summer, will certainly get a push from the Tigers now that his recruitment has reopened.