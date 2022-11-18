Carter’s versatility came at perfect time for linebacker room

Linebacker Barrett Carter is taking full advantage of every opportunity thrown his way.

The ACC linebacker of the week had a breakout performance in Clemson’s latest win over Louisville last weekend, recording an impressive eight tackles (3.5 for loss), two sacks, an interception and a pass breakup at a time when the Tigers’ linebacker room needed it most.

With starting weakside linebacker Trenton Simpson ruled out with an ankle injury prior to the highly anticipated matchup, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wes Goodwin had a big decision to make: Either outsource a safety or move another linebacker to step in for Simpson.

There seemed to be no real solution to the issue. Luckily for Goodwin, Carter had some prior experience playing in the box back in high school and made the seamless transition from Sam to Will in just a matter of days.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Goodwin said. “Just moving guys around in my room versus having to take a safety to put in that role. Thankfully at Clemson, we have some depth and are able to move guys around. He played really well.”

For the sophomore, the transition came naturally. Already having experience at the Will linebacker position as well as having something to prove after the heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame just one week prior seemed to serve Carter well, resulting in a career night.

“I think I’m pretty natural in there,” Carter said. “I played that in high school some, so moving in there, it wasn’t any big adjustment.”

Goodwin echoed his player’s sentiments, praising Carter on his ability to adapt and the vast amount of versatility that he brings to this year’s linebacker room.

“He’s unbelievably natural at all three linebacker spots — Sam, Mike and Will,” the defensive coordinator said. “Just the intelligence. He has great vision and great feel for the game. He understands backfield sets, he understands run fits. He understands a lot of things that just allow him to play extremely fast and physical.”

As for Carter, the linebacker plans to continue turning heads this season, creating his own opportunities no matter the position he is asked to play.

“You make your own opportunities,” Carter said. “Wherever you are on the field, as long as you’re running to the ball, you’ll create the opportunities that you want. I don’t think any position gives you more or less opportunity. I just try to hustle to the ball.”

Carter and the rest of Clemson’s defense have another opportunity to make a big statement this weekend when they hit the field for their last ACC matchup of the regular season against Miami. Kickoff against the Hurricanes is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.